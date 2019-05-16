Ras Al Khaimah: Two inmates in Ras Al Khaimah were issued with electronic ankle tags and placed under surveillance on Wednesday. The inmates movements will be monitored through the device, which can precisely detect their geographic whereabouts.
The move is a culmination of efforts between the Ministry of Interior and Ras Al Khaimah Police, Public Prosecution and the courts to reduce prison overcrowding, while allowing reformed offenders to quickly reintegrate into society, lessening reoffending rates.
It follows the news this week of Abu Dhabi Police handing out 133 such ankle tags since introducing the initiative in January. Of these Abu Dhabi cases, 28 were issued as an alternative to prison after trial and 105 were as an alternative to pre-trial detention or jail.