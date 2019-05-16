Two inmates will be monitored around the clock as an alternative to jail

Ankle bracelets. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Ras Al Khaimah: Two inmates in Ras Al Khaimah were issued with electronic ankle tags and placed under surveillance on Wednesday. The inmates movements will be monitored through the device, which can precisely detect their geographic whereabouts.

The move is a culmination of efforts between the Ministry of Interior and Ras Al Khaimah Police, Public Prosecution and the courts to reduce prison overcrowding, while allowing reformed offenders to quickly reintegrate into society, lessening reoffending rates.