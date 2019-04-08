Woman suffered bleeding in the brain after being battered by drunken countryman

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution have asked for the stiffest punishment to be handed down to a man who battered his female friend to death while under the influence of alcohol, an official said on Monday.

Chief Prosecutor Sami Al Shamsi, Head of Bur Dubai Prosecution, said the Lebanese defendant killed his countrywoman in her apartment in Dubai and left.

The defendant, who is staying in a neighbouring emirate, came to Dubai to celebrate a special occasion with his friend.

“He consumed large amount of alcohol in her apartment and then an argument happened between the two,” said Al Shamsi. “They fought and he assaulted her. He hit her on various parts of her body causing injuries, and bleeding in her brain.”

The defendant cleaned the blood from the scene and threw the cleaning materials in the bin, but he was spotted in a drunken state outside the building by the watchman.

“He told the watchman that he was looking for his car, but then he came back after one hour claiming that he had forgotten his car keys inside the flat.”

Shoaib Ahli, a senior prosecutor at Bur Dubai Prosecution, said the victim’s female friend went to the apartment to check on her as she wasn’t answering her phone.

The security guard went with the friend to the apartment and found the door open and the body of the woman on the bed with traces of blood. The friend alerted Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.

“The man confessed that he tried to assault the woman, but can’t remember what happened later as he was under the influence of alcohol,” said Ahli. “The forensic report revealed that there were signs of assault on her body with damages and internal bleeding in her brain which caused her death,” he added.

The defendant has been referred to Dubai Court of First Instance to set a date for trial.

“Prosecution charged the defendant with premeditated murder and will ask court for the toughest punishment,” said Ahli.