Sharjah: Sharjah Police have urged residents not to click on any suspicious links as they could be fraudulent and not connected to the institution, fraudsters claim to be affiliated with. The warning came after Sharjah Police received several reports regarding bank fraud and money withdrawals from personal accounts.

Text scams include fake sites asking the person to update his personal information with the bank he or she is dealing with to avoid the disruption of banking services, by clicking on a specific link attached to the message.

However, clicking on the link, enables the sender to directly access the bank account and withdraw money from it.