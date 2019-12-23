Sharjah: Two residents who reported their cars as missing were amazed to get a call from the police saying they had found them in the parking lots of a building.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Salem Al Naqbi, acting director of Wasit Police Station and director of the Mobile Police Station in Al Nahda, said the police received a tip off from the watchman of a building who reported two cars that were left in the parking lot of the building under suspicious circumstances. A number of African individuals were reported to be using the cars for illegal activities.

Police, who responded immediately, set a trap to arrest the suspects. A raid of the area followed and the stolen cars recovered. Two Africans who were accused of stealing the two cars and plate numbers were arrested. They were caught red-handed selling illegal alcohol.

Thre recovered cars carried the same plate numbers as those in the missing reports.

He said the suspects will be interrogated to find out whether more people were involved in the crimes.