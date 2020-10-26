Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday sentenced a Pakistani man to three months in prison for molesting a Filipina in a lift.
The 30-year-old Filipina victim testified that she was walking back to her apartment at International City last month when she saw the defendant approach her. He tried to speak with her but when she ignored him. He followed her to the lift and touched her back, all the way down from her shoulder.
Court testimony
“He tried to speak with me but I kept walking towards my building. He entered the lift with me. He said that he loves me and wants us to be married. I asked him to stay away from me, but he touched my body inappropriately,” the victim said, according to official records.
Dubai Police have arrested the 25-year-old Pakistani defendant. He was charged with molesting the Filipina victim. The court ordered that the defendant be deported after serving his jail term.