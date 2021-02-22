The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Two Pakistani men have been accused of posing as policemen, kidnapping their countryman and stealing his money.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 28-year-old Pakistani victim was preparing to sleep at his shared residence in Al Karama area on October last year, when the two defendants ages 28 and 35, entered the place asking for his name.

“They posed as policemen and told me that I need to escort them to police station. I refused and told them that I didn’t do any crime or committed any offence but they attacked me and tied my hands. They used a mask to blindfold me and took me to their car,” said the victim in official records.

The defendants stole Dh3,200 and the victim’s mobile phone.

They asked him if there is any complaint against him with police but he insisted that he is a decent man living in Dubai without criminal record or complaints. “They returned me to my building when a police patrol stopped them and rescued me,” added the victim.

Police patrol

A 24-year-old policeman testified that he was patrolling in the area when he suspected the vehicle. The victim told the policeman that he was taken by the pair and showed his hand for the marks of the handcuffs.

“I asked the suspects for their IDs. One showed me his Emirates ID and the second was searching his mobile phone for a copy of his ID when I spotted a picture for the victim tied. He was trying to delete the pictures but I took his phone,” said the policeman in records.

The policeman searched the car and found $702,400 (Dh2.5 million) in fake banknotes.

Moreover, Dubai Public Prosecution charged the two defendants with posing as policeman, kidnapping, robbery and possessing fake currency.