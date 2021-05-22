Dubai: The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police made 43 per cent of the total number of arrests in drug-related cases across the UAE between January and April.
Meanwhile, the department seized 46.5 per cent of all illegal drugs during the same period. The seizures were made in Dubai emirate.
The figures were revealed during an appraisal meeting chaired by Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation, and a number of senior officers.
The department said it spares no efforts in fighting drug trafficking internationally as well. It has worked to supply different countries with 80 crucial information inputs in the first quarter of 2021, which helped in the arrest of 53 suspects of different nationalities.