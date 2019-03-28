Police launch hunt for parents of baby found near mosque in Al Shawka

Abra souq near Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Sharjah: A newborn boy was found abandoned near a mosque in the Al Shawka area of Ras Al Khaimah, Police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday. The baby was left near the mosque and was spotted by passers-by who reported the incident to Ras Al Khaimah Police.

A team from Al Munyai police station and members of the Criminal Investigation Department rushed to the scene.

A probe to track down the baby’s parents is now under way, said police.

The baby was moved to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah as it is the nearest hospital to the area.