Sharjah: Police have launched search for the parents of a newborn baby abandoned on a road in Al Nahdha inudstrial areas behind Sharjah City Centre mall.
The baby was found on the roadside by a passer-by who informed the police. Police officers transferred the baby-boy to Al Qasimi Hospital. Hospital staff said the baby was just one-day-old when he was brought to hospital.
The hospital staff said the baby was in good health despite being left on the road in hot weather conditions.
Police, meanwhile, are attempting to trace the parents.