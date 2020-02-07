They were driving in a manner that endangers the safety of others, police say

Abu Dhabi: Drivers of two vehicles were arrested by the Abu Dhabi Police for driving dangerously, the police said on Friday.

They were driving in a manner that endangers the safety of others and may cause a terrible road accident, the police said.

Abu Dhabi Police called for the need to take the necessary measures to deter reckless drivers in order to preserve the lives of other road users and their properties.

The police warned motorists against some irrational and irresponsible behaviour on the road, which leads to confusion and harm to others, and threatens their safety on the road.

Such reckless drivers are monitored by the smart systems to monitor and severe penalties are levied on them, the police said.