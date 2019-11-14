Woman gave the body to a delivery man who threw it in the trash

Dubai: A woman who dumped her dead newborn baby in a garbage bin in Dubai has gone on trial accused of having an illegal affair and disposing of a body, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Filipina had sex outside of wedlock with two unknown people before delivering the dead baby and dumping its body in the bin with the help of two men in June of this year.

Dubai Police were alerted about the body of a newborn child found in a bin in the Al Barahah area of Deira.

Police identified a 38-year-old Pakistani man who dumped the body and apprehended him two days later.

“He admitted that the mother and her Filipina friend gave him the dead baby wrapped in clothes inside a plastic bag, and he then rode to Deira on his motorbike for a delivery, saw a large bin, threw the bag and left,” said a policeman.

The mother and her 50-year-old Filipina friend were then arrested.

The child’s mother admitted that the baby was conceived out of wedlock after she had consensual sex with a man, who has not yet been identified.

“Two women helped me deliver the baby inside my room in Al Satwa. After giving birth to a dead child, I planned to dump the baby with the help of the third defendant,” she said.

“My friend cleaned the baby, put it in a bag and handed it over to the third defendant.”

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the three defendants with hiding and unlawfully disposing of the baby’s body and failing to report the crime to authorities.

The child’s mother was charged with having sex outside of wedlock.

She denied the charges in court claiming that she fainted after birth and didn’t know what happened next.

“I did not hide it nor did I throw it away,” she said.

She confessed to having an illegitimate affair. The father of the child could have been one of two men, who she hasn’t identified.

Both Filipinas were additionally charged with overstaying after their visa expired.