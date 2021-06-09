Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has busted a gang that attempted to smuggle archaeological coins and drugs into the country, thanks to the vigilance of the Federal anti-narcotics force.
Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said: “The UAE is keen on the world historical and human legacy as well as the safety of society.”
The security officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 2,001 archaeological coins that date to 778 A.D., and 55 ancient Greek coins, as well as 8.6 kilograms of crystal myth into the country.
“The anti-narcotic officers have busted a gang that attempted to smuggle archaeological coins and drugs into the country. The Ministry of Interior will continue to chase criminals resolutely,” Sheikh Saif said.
He thanked the UAE society for their continuous cooperation.