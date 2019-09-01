Four were caught in undercover sting at Al Warsan Petrol Station in Dubai

The Dubai Courts Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: Two men have gone on trial accused of accepting bribes to pass cars in their annual registration renewal test, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

A 36-year-old Filipino inspector and his 27-year-old Pakistani assistant, allegedly received Dh750 to pass four cars at the test centre in Al Warsan Petrol Station in Dubai.

Last October, police were tipped-off about a Pakistani man dealing with the two defendants, who were said to be passing cars that had failed the test in exchange for money.

A police officer said that a 63-year-old Pakistani and 22-year-old Indian defendant were offering bribes to the inspectors to pass failed cars and forge text certificates to renew car registration.

Trap

An undercover police officer called the 63-year-old Pakistani defendant and claimed he had a car that had failed its test and he wanted to get it renewed.

“He asked for Dh250 to pass the car besides a Dh170 fee,” said the undercover officer.

“We set a trap and met the Pakistani defendant and gave him the money. The Indian defendant came and took the car and both went to the test station inside the petrol station. The Filipino defendant passed the car in the test, despite the car having problems,” the officer added.

When the undercover policeman collected the passing certificate, Dubai Police arrested the defendants.

Dh100 for each car

The Filipino defendant confessed to officers that he had an agreement with the defendants to pass the cars at Dh100 for each car.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendants passed about four cars before they were arrested. They were collecting Dh250 for each car and divided the money between them.

The Filipino inspector and his Pakistani assistant were charged with accepting Dh750 in bribes to pass the cars.

Meanwhile, the Filipino defendant was additionally charged with forging electronic documents.

The 63-year-old Pakistani defendant and the Indian defendant were charged with offering bribes and criminal abetting.