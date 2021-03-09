The all-women Special Weapons and Tactics team of Sharjah Police. The 10 commandos will be deployed for anti-riot operations. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Women in the UAE have just broken another glass ceiling — Sharjah has inducted a group of 10 women into the first all-women SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team in the UAE.

The 10 commandos will be deployed for anti-riot operations, officials said. They would be part of the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment in UAE.

Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, told Gulf News in an exclusive interview that the team will be available a round the clock and they will be available for the security and safety of the inmates. They will join more advance courses to develop their skills and competencies. Brigadier Shuhail said that they will also guarding inmates who pose a danger to the rest of the prisoners.

The elite Emirati women commandos, aged between 24-44, have worked in Sharjah Police between two to 20 years. “The 10 women SWAT commandos have undergone hard training which includes basic, commando and advanced improving of skills under the guidance of police professional trainers. The Sharjah Police has formed the commandos for any anti-riot duty under the Special Cell unit of the force,” Brigadier Shuhail said. The team will play a lead role as being the police advised the force to become a role model for other. “The practices adopted by Sharjah Police should be among the best practices of police,” he added.

What is the SWAT team? The SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics ) team is an elite unit within a police force, used for exceptional situations that require more firepower or specialised tactics. The officers in a SWAT unit undergo special training and have access to a variety of weaponry, armour and surveillance devices beyond the standard-issue police gear.

The SWAT team said: “Emiratis are probably the luckiest citizens to be part of this great nation. Our leaders are way ahead in their vision in support of gender equality. Thanks to Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police and his support, women in Sharjah Police are not only supported but offered all sorts of opportunities and access in the workplace, together with a stimulating environment to thrive. For this, we are grateful and proud to be part of Sharjah police staff.”

The group hailed the support of Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, as well as their families’ support. “We are proud and extremely grateful to be serving our country being part of Sharjah Police. This is a very rewarding role where we get to help the community and have a job that we love.”

They hope their story inspires “all young females still searching for a path and show them there is still space for women in serving our country”.

Assistant Nora Ahmad Al Zarouni, Head of SWAT team, has worked 12 years for Sharjah Police in several departments, including; airport strategy, and several police stations. “I feel proud to have been chosen the group leader which is a great responsibility. Most of us are mothers and we have families and we have to balance between home and work. We work on the security and safety of the state,” Al Zarouni said.

Sergeant Lateefa Abbas, who has worked 20 years for Sharjah Police, said that she feels proud that she is among the first group of local SWAT in Sharjah adding that she had enrolled in several training courses but not like the last one. She said watching her male counterparts through the demanding process was tough but her grit and “never quit” attitude was tougher. “I worked hard and I know the few of us that put in all worked hard collectively.” She also said that the society has a lot of expectations from the Sharjah Police and to meet these expectations, it needs good working environment.

Huda Abdul Rahman, who has worked for two years for Sharjah Police, said that she was very excited about enrolling in a SWAT course as she could hone her skills.

Nora Ibraheim, who has worked for 15 years with Sharjah Police, said it was a whole new experience and it was difficult at first as she went through a tough fitness regime.

For her, the most difficult part during training was shooting and particularly the last week of training that was very intensive. Training was done in two shifts — from 6.30am till 12pm and gain from 4.30pm till 7.30pm.

Nasra Suleiman has worked in the police force for 14 years. She was at one posted in Sharjah Airport. From 2013, she worked with Sharjah Prisons’ women section. “At the beginning I was afraid of the idea. I have been interested in sports activities and was practising at the Sharjah Officers Club.”

Aisha Al Dour has been with Sharjah Police for 13 years in the women’s prison section. She was keen to develop her skills. Shooting was the most difficult part of her training. She thanked her parents for their encouragement.

Tasneem Hassan, working for two years in Sharjah Police, said that the idea to be part of the SWAT team was a long-drawn one. She learnt shooting, inspection and evacuation techniques. She said that first week of training was hard for her. “My dream brings strength to the women’s branch,” she said.

Majda Abdul Rahman has worked for more than 13 years. She was previously posted in police stations and in 2010 she joined the prison for women. She said: “I have learnt martial arts, capture and search techniques and riot control.” Abdul Rahman said her dream is to be a trainer for future generations.

Jawaher Ali Hasan, who has been with Sharjah Police for two years, said that the course added to her self esteem and strength. Also she has learnt a lot and struck a balance between work and personal life.

Mona Ali has been working for 14 years in Sharjah Police in the Women’s Prison. “The training added self-confidence in me. I have trained in shooting, martial arts and combat techniques." At the beginning, she was afraid of the exercises, but later she overcame her fear. The SWAT experience is new for her, but she loves it.

