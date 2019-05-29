Tajik tourist was waving his underwear in the air while in hot pursuit of Ugandan

Dubai: A woman has been accused of luring a tourist for a massage and stealing his money after confining him to a hotel room with the help of other women, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old tourist from Tajikistan came to Dubai on business in March of this year and went to the Naif area to buy electronic devices but the salesman asked him to wait two hours to prepare the order.

He walked around Naif to pass the time and spotted the Ugandan defendant who offered him a massage.

“She took me to an apartment and I gave her Dh10,” said the victim. “I took off my clothes and she start massaging me. I didn’t like it so I pushed her away and managed to get my trousers back on when two other African women started attacking me and restrained me on the bed.”

The three women stole Dh5,400 and $8,800 (Dh32,000) from his trousers and fled. The victim chased the defendant down the street until he manage to catch her with the assistance of other people.

A police officer said he was patrolling the area when he saw the clothed victim running down the street behind the woman, but waving his underwear while asking others for help.

“I chased them and arrested them both,” said the officer. “He told us that she wanted to have sex with him but he refused and she then stole his money with two other women. She denied robbing him and claimed that her friends robbed him instead.”

The two other women are still at large while the 26-year-old defendant was charged with theft and prostitution.