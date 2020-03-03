For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: An Emirati man went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday after he was accused of threatening to assault a teenager and telling his parents that he smoked cigarettes if he refused to have sexual affair with him.

The 29-year-old defendant was observing the 14-year-old Emirati teenager smoking a cigarette in a public park at Al Qusais in January this year when he approached him and made the threat.

“I begged him not to inform my family about my smoking and he asked me to have sex with him. I refused but he threatened to assault me. I was terrified.” the Emirati teenager said in official records.

Subsequently, the man took him to another park where there was a bathroom.

The boy, who managed to escape, ran home and informed his mother about the incident.

His mother took him to police station to file a complaint.

“The next day, the defendant was waiting for me outside the house when I returned from school. He told me that he had problems because of me. The housemaid saw me and took me inside the house,” the teenager added.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with threatening to harm the victim. He is in police custody.