Dubai

A heated argument over a UAE Football League match ended with a man threatening and insulting his countryman on Snapchat, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday.

According to case files, a 28-year-old Emirati went to Rashidiya Police Station last November to report the incident after a fellow Emirati insulted him on private chat through Snapchat.

“We were talking about football matches in the UAE league and he started insulting me and then threatened to kill me,” said the victim. “He said that he would kill me if we ever met. I presented a copy of the conversation to the police,” he added.

The defendant was charged with insulting and issuing death threats to the victim over a social media platform.