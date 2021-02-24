A gang of four poured boiling water on the man’s groin before stealing his money

The Dubai Courts building. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: A gang of four Nigerian men have been accused of burning a man’s private parts with boiling water and stealing his money.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 37-year-old man from Saudi Arabia, was lured to an apartment in Al Barsha area through a dating application on June last year. He was locked inside the apartment for three hours where the four Nigerian men beat him up and burnt him with boiling water.

“I received a message from a woman through the app asking to meet. An African woman opened the door and claimed the woman will be back and she asked me to wait for her,” said the Saudi man in official records.

The four Nigerian men attacked him and beat him up.

He said around four or five women also joined and all of them began hitting him. “They tied my hand and stripped me naked. One of the women poured boiling water on my groin and others were recording,” he added. “They continued to torture me, hitting me on the eyes and ears. They wanted me to open the bank’s application on my smartphone and wanted the passcodes for my credit cards.”

He resisted for a while, but at the end gave up and gave the passcode. Three women went to the ATM to withdraw the money but returned telling him the passcode was wrong and poured more boiling water on his body, causing him second degree burns.

The man fainted and when he regained his consciousness, he found two men in the apartment. “They left the place after some time. I finally gathered my strength and went down stairs,” added the victim.

Similar complaint

As he reached the road, a police patrol was in the locality with an Indian man, who was also complaining after the gang attacked him with a similar modus operandi and stole his money.

The Saudi man was transferred to Rashid Hospital. Medical reports said the man was left with a 10 per cent permanent disability due to the assault.

Police were able to arrest four men, all from Nigeria aged between 24 and 35. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with confinement, theft, sexual abuse, physical assault, causing a disability and issuing threats.