Dubai: A man crept into a woman’s room and kissed her on the cheek, a Dubai court heard on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Filipina maid took at nap at around 4pm in her room at her sponsor’s villa in Al Rashidiya in February when her sponsor’s driver shocked her with the kiss.
“I was sleeping when I felt something strange on my cheek. I opened my eyes and saw him trying to kiss me,” said the woman.
She said she pushed the 48-year-old Indian man away and locked her door.
“I was afraid of him. A few minutes later he came back and knocked on the door but I didn’t open. When he left, I alerted my sponsor,” said the victim.
Dubai Police arrested the driver who admitted to kissing the victim while she was asleep.
Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim.
Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the defendant to three months to be followed by deportation.