Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a man to seven years in jail for smuggling drugs from Oman to Saudi Arabia via Dubai.

The 34-year-old Pakistani defendant was also fined Dh50,000 and will be deported after serving his jail term.

According to the records, the UAE’s federal anti-narcotics department was tipped off by the Omani authorities.

An Emirati police officer confirmed: “We were alerted that the suspect would be delivering drugs to Dubai which would later be smuggled to Saudi Arabia.”

During a joint meeting between Dubai Police and Oman’s authorities in February, officials listened in on a voice recording of the accused taking directions from a man in Pakistan. “The two were discussing smuggling 4kg of crystal myth,” the officer added.

After three weeks of planning, police set a trap and arrested the accused with the drugs.