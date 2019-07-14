Victim cried for help after assault, alerting passers-by to apprehend attacker

The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment.

Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday sentenced a man to six months in jail for groping a woman on a Dubai street.

According to official records, the 25-year-old Nepalese woman pushed the man away when he grabbed her back while she was walking in Al Refaa area in March this year.

The Egyptian man, 30, tried to touch her again before slapping her when she tried to defend herself.

Members of the public who witnessed the attack restrained the defendant while the woman called Dubai Police.

“I was walking in the area at 9am when I felt someone touching my back. I turned around and saw him. He slapped me and asked me to be quiet. I yelled for help and people who were around us came to help,” the woman said in records.

Two officers who were patrolling nearby arrested the defendant.

During police interrogation, the defendant confessed to hitting the woman’s back but denied the assault.

The defendant was charged with sexual and physical abuse.