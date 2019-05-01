Sim swap scame used to access bank account of a woman

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai

A man was sentenced to three years in jail over transferring Dh873,000 from a woman’s account using forged documents, a court ruled on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Indian defendant forged multiple official and unofficial documents, including a power of attorney and an Emirates ID before attaching them to an application to the telecom operator requesting to change the ownership of a telephone number from the victim’s name to a different name.

According to official records, the accused was able to access the woman’s bank account details after obtaining access to the victim’s mobile number, and transferred the money to a private company owned by him.

On December 2017, the Indian woman discovered the crime when she tried to withdraw cash from her account.

She checked with the bank and a bank statement showed that Dh873,000 was transferred from her account.

“I told the bank that I didn’t authorise such a transfer,” she said in records.

The woman reported the incident to Dubai Police.

The defendant denied charges of forgery, use of forged documents, and illegally obtaining Dh873,000.