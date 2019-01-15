Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday sentenced a Pakistani man, 27, to five years in jail, followed by deportation, for raping a boy, 13, who was a friend on social media.
According to official records, the incident took place on June 24 last year when the boy, also a Pakistani, went for a drive with the man and his two friends in Dubai.
The teenager said in his statement that he saw the man, who happened to be a ‘Facebook friend’, in a car near a mosque in Al Muraqqabat area after Friday prayers. “There were three people inside the car and the one I knew via Facebook asked me to come with him for a drive. We stopped to get some pizza and then headed to Al Aweer area,” the teen said in his statement.
According to records, the defendant stopped the car, beat up the teen, forced him to take off his clothes and then raped him in front of the other two men.
The defendant later dropped the teen home, warning him against telling anyone about the incident. However, the boy informed his mother and she took him to the police station and reported the incident.
Police arrested the three suspects, but two were referred to the court.
The 27-year-old defendant was charged with rape while the second defendant, 32, was charged with sexual molestation as the teen claimed he had kissed him. Both defendants denied the charges. The second defendant was sentenced to three months in jail, followed by deportation.