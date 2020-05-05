The Sharjah skyline. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested an Asian man who allegedly vandalised dozens of cars parked in front of buildings in the emirate.

Police issued a statement late Monday night after a video clip went viral on social media in which a person appeared to be smashing the windows of parked vehicles in the Al Mamzar area.

In the video, the owner of one of the damaged vehicle said the culprit was a Pakistani man who had not been paid for three months, and that he had been arrested, adding that around 35 vehicles were damaged.

In a second voice clip another man who witnessed the incident said more than 120 vehicles were damaged.

Sharjah Police did not reveal the exact number of damaged cars and what motivated the man.

A Sharjah Police official said legal action would be taken against the suspect. Police investigations are ongoing.

Sharjah Police called on citizens and residents to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious, threatening behaviour, theft or other incidents.

Sharjah Police earlier cautioned residents against car break-ins, and advised motorists and passengers to avoid leaving handbags, cash, mobile phones or laptops in their vehicles.

