Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested an Asian man after videos of him spying on parked cars in Jumeirah circulated on social media, an official said on Monday. Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of Security Media at Dubai Police, said the suspect, who is now in Dubai Police’s custody for further investigations, had been working for a construction company and the company had already filed a report against him.

“Dubai Police noticed a video on social media showing the man snooping on vehicles in Jumeriah area. Police apprehended the man immediately,” said Colonel Al Qasim.

The man was arrested on Monday and is under investigation.

Colonel Al Qasim called on members of the public to refrain from circulating any clips or pictures that harm the sense of safety and security in Dubai and raise unnecessary fears among residents.

“Circulating such videos or pictures are prohibited by local laws,” he said.