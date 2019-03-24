The accused, who had pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Surveillance cameras of Dubai Police at Al Rafa area have helped arrest a Pakistani cleaner, 24, who sexually abused an 11-year-old boy.

A policeman at Al Rafa police station testified in the Dubai Court of First Instance that a mother alerted the police about a sexual abuse incident involving her son by a man on a bicycle.

“We checked the CCTV cameras in the area and saw the defendant approaching the victim and then hugging him. The boy pushed him away and escaped. We later apprehended the defendant who confessed touching the boy inappropriately,” he said.

The Indian student was playing in a narrow lane near his building in the Al Rafa area when the defendant approached him on his bicycle.

“He started asking me about my name, school and parents. He asked me about our home and if it was empty. He asked me if he could come with me to my home and I refused,” the boy said in records.

“What he did was dirty,” the victim said.

The boy pushed the defendant and escaped to his building and alerted his mother, bursting into tears.

His mother calmed him down and took him down the building when he pointed to the defendant talking to the watchman.

“I asked the man why he abused my boy and he denied it. I called Dubai Police and he escaped,” the 39-year-old Indian mother testified.