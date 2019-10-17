Four officers honoured for their part in uncovering the plot

The head of Barsha detention centre and three other officers, noticed an inmate taking cash from his friend during visitation. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A man has been arrested for smuggling drugs into a Dubai jail by soaking banknotes in crystal meth, Dubai Police said on Thursday.

The head of Barsha detention centre and three other officers, noticed an inmate taking cash from his friend during visitation.

“The friend soaked banknotes in the drug and was willing to smuggle it to the inmate,” said Barsha detention centre head Captain Marwan Abdullah. “He came to deliver it to the inmate but we discovered that they were soaked with drugs,” he added.

The smuggler was arrested and joined his friend inside the detention centre and the case was referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to complete the investigation.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police honoured the four officers for their role in exposing the smuggling attempt.