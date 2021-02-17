Dubai: An Emirati man has appealed against a three-month jail verdict for sexually abusing a teenager inside a Dubai water park.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 23-year-old Emirati defendant was sentenced to three months in jail for abusing a 14-year-old Emirati student.
According to official records, the victim was with his relatives playing in a water park at Jumeirah, when he noticed the defendant was stalking him. “I was playing with my relative when the defendant touched my backside. I looked at him and he pretended to wash his face with water,” the victim said in records.
The defendant followed the victim and his relative before they asked the maid to call his family.
Dubai Police summoned the defendant to Bur Dubai police station where he admitted of touching the victim accidentally with no other intention.
The first hearing at the appeal court will be set soon.