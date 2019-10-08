Friends managed to intervene and push the man outside before calling police

Dubai: A Saudi tourist is on trial accused of storming into a hotel apartment to sexually abuse a woman, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

In August of this year, a 21-year-old Saudi defendant chased a female Saudi victim from the supermarket to her residence in Al Barsha before entering the apartment and abusing her.

“I was with my friend returning to the apartment when the defendant entered after us as the door automatically closed,” said the 23-year-old victim. “He started preparing coffee and asking us questions like he was in his own home,” she added.

She asked him to leave the apartment but he refused and sat in the corridor.

He then tried to hug and kiss the victim while she was pushing him away until her Swedish friend intervened and pushed him outside.

“He insisted on staying inside so I helped her kick him out,” said the friend.

The two women and a third friend from Turkey managed to close the door and remain inside until the defendant returned after an hour to again gain entry.

The women then called Dubai Police who came and arrested the defendant.

During questioning, the accused admitted he was drunk when he saw three women near his hotel and followed them.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexual abuse, trespassing and drinking alcohol without a license.