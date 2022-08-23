Ras Al Khaimah: A court has ordered a maid to pay back expenses to her sponsor in Ras Al Khaimah after duping her about her travel plans.
The Asian maid had lied to her sponsor, a Gulf national, saying she wanted to fly to her home country to see her son, who she claimed was ill.
The sponsor said she hired a taxi for Dh300 so the maid to could go to Dubai airport but the maid later told the taxi driver to take her to an apartment in Dubai instead.
After finding out she had been duped, the sponsor filed a case against the maid.
The sponsor had paid a total of Dh4,800 for renewing the maid’s visa and her air ticket. The civil court ordered the maid to pay the sponsor the Dh4,800 as well as legal fees, as she had broken her contractual obligation to work for the sponsor.
Refusal to return
Court records showed that the complainant stated that the defendant had been working as a maid for her for two years. The maid had asked her sponsor to renew her work contract, the complainant added. The maid then claimed she had to travel to her home country because of her son’s illness. Afterwards, when she didn’t turn up at the airport, it became apparent that she had left her job and refused to return without an acceptable excuse, in accordance with Article 22 of the Federal Law on Domestic Workers.
The court ordered the defendant to pay the sponsor Dh4,800 as the value of the expenses incurred by her, but not the Dh300 that the sponsor claimed she had paid for the taxi to Dubai.