The defendant confessed to touching the victim’s shoulder from behind

Dubai: An unemployed Emirati man went on trial for allegedly sexually abusing his countryman by touching his backside inside a furniture store at Mirdif City Centre, Dubai, a court heard.

According to official records, on August 2016, the 29-year-old Emirati victim was walking inside the store with his countryman when the defendant came from behind and touched him.

“I didn’t know why he did that. He escaped and I reported the incident to Dubai Police,” said the victim in records.

His countryman testified that they tried to chase the defendant but they couldn’t.

“It was 10.30pm when the incident happened. We were walking inside the furniture store when the defendant sexually abused the victim. We chased him but he managed to escape,” the witness said in records.

An Emirati policeman said they identified the victim and he was arrested.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant confessed to touching the victim’s shoulder from behind.

The 20-year-old Emirati defendant was charged with sexual abuse.