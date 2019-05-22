Jealous man murders lover in Ajman

Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ajman: A murderer walked into an Ajman police station covered in blood and admitted to killing his girlfriend and injuring his co-worker last month, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuami, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Ajman Police said the crime occurred following a dispute after the Arab man suspected his girlfriend was cheating on him with his co-worker. After committing the crime he went straight to Al Madina Comprehensive City Police Station in his blood-stained clothes and admitted to killing his girlfriend and injuring his colleague.

The suspect, who is in his 20s and worked as a security guard, told police that his co-worker had been in a relationship with his girlfriend for almost three years and their relationship had begun to suffer for the past year. He suspected that the victim was having an affair with his colleague and went to meet him in his workplace where he struck him on the head with a gardening rake.

Police rushed to the scene in Al Nakheel 2, where the victim, in his 40s, was seen lying on the ground in the parking lot of his workplace with serious head injuries. The victim was taken to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital, and the rake was recovered from the crime scene.

The suspect admitted that he met his colleague at about 10pm and after a verbal disagreement between the two, the accused picked up the rake and started hitting the victim around the head. The suspect immediately fled the scene thinking that he had killed his workmate and went to his girlfriend’s residence in Al Rashidiya. On his way he bought scissors from a shop and met her at 11pm when he stabbed her in the neck. He later turned himself in to police in the early hours of the morning.

The case has been referred to Public Prosecution.