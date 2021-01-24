Dubai: An Instagram post has landed a Dubai maid in trouble after her sponsor saw a picture of her on her account, wearing his wife’s clothes.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 26-year-old Emirati sponsor was checking Instagram last month, when he noticed an account with the name of his Filipina maid. He saw her wearing stolen clothes belonging to her and alerted her.
“The Instagram account was of the maid and she had posted a picture wearing clothes similar to my wife’s. I told my wife and she recognised her clothes as she [the maid] had taken the picture inside the house,” the Emirati said on record. He then searched the 27-year-old Filipina’s room and found stolen clothes hidden in her closet.
“My wife found other stolen items in the room like handbag, lipstick and shoes. The value of the items was Dh500.”
Dubai Police arrested the maid and seized her mobile phone. During interrogation, the defendant admitted to have committed the theft and hiding the items in her bedroom.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with theft.
A verdict will be announced on January 28.