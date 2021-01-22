Dubai: A man who raped his maid while she was asleep inside his Dubai house has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, to be followed by deportation.
Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the maid — who claimed she had a tendency to fall into deep sleep — alleged that she was raped by her employer while she was sleeping. She woke up in the middle of the act.
The 30-year-old maid from Angola said that the 36-year-old Pakistani defendant raped her while she was sleeping inside her room at the defendant’s house in Al Barsha, Dubai, in August last year. “I woke up to see him naked on my bed. I asked him to leave and I rushed out of the house crying. I then alerted Dubai Police. I’m a heavy sleeper and didn’t feel it while the defendant was touching my body,” said the maid on record.
A 26-year-old Emirati policeman testified that he saw the victim outside the villa, crying, and she told him that her employer had raped her. “The defendant admitted that he had entered the room to change the door’s lock when he saw her sleeping. He said that she was only wearing a black shirt,” the policeman said on record.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with raping the victim.
The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.