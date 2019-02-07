Sharjah: A 32-year-old Indian man died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Al Majara area in Sharjah on Thursday morning, police said.
A Sharjah Police official said that circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately known.
The incident happened around 10am and emergency officials rushed to the scene.
“Police and ambulances rushed to the area after receiving reports about the incident,” an officer said.
As soon as the police were notified, a team from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) was dispatched to the building,
The man was transferred to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and later moved to forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The police have launched an investigation.