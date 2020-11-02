Dubai: A Dubai visitor has been accused of molesting an Indian housewife by touching her inappropriately inside an elevator.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 39-year-old Indian visitor followed his countrywoman into the lift at a residential building in Al Nahda before touching her breast.
The 32-year-old Indian housewife testified that she was walking to her residence at 10pm when she felt the defendant following her. “I entered the lift of my building and he followed me in. We were alone and he touched my body. I yelled when the door opened and escaped to my apartment,” said the woman in official records.
She said she alerted her husband who called Dubai Police. During interrogation, the defendant, who was traced, admitted to abusing the victim. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexually molesting the victim. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 27.