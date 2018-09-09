Dubai: A Pakistani man has gone on trial for assaulting a man at a bus stop by kicking him in his private parts, leading to a 20 per cent disability in the victim, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The defendant, 26, was charged with physical assault and threatening the victim against alerting the police.

On February 7 this year, the Egyptian man, 23, was at a bus stop in Al Refaa area waiting for his friend, when a man approached him asking how to go to Al Ain.

The Egyptian pointed to the buses area, saying he could take a bus to Al Ain. After a few seconds, the defendant ran up to him and grabbed his arm, saying the Egyptian caused him to lose a customer for the illegal taxi service he was running. “He told me that I ruined his job by guiding the customer to the bus station, and that he was willing to take him to Al Ain by car. I told him that the other man had asked me how to get to Al Ain and I just directed him to bus stop. I freed my arm from his grip, but he kicked me in the groin,” the victim said in official records.

Even as he suffered severe pain, the defendant threatened to harm him if he informed the police. “I called an ambulance to take me to hospital, as I couldn’t move. At the hospital, half of my right testicle was removed.”

The Dubai Police launched an investigation and arrested the defendant.

In court, he denied the charges of kicking and injuring the victim. The trial was adjourned to September 20 to prepare the defence.