Dubai: Ajman police is investigating the case of a Filipina who died after allegedly falling from a building in Ajman on Friday.
The 22-year-old Filipina resident was reported to have fallen to her death from the third floor of a building in the emirate. She was taken to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Philippine Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes said the consulate has notified the deceased’s next of kin and is closely coordinating with Ajman authorities in the investigation of her death and in the repatriation of her remains.
He declined to give further information as the case is under police investigation.
Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs also conveyed its condolences to the Filipina’s family.