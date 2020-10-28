Dubai: A man was cleared of forging documents to cheat a Saudi businessman of Dh1.4 million, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the 35-year-old Sudanese defendant had lured the Saudi victim into buying a car rental company in Dubai. He forged an official document issued by Dubai Government and handed it over to the businessman to lure him into paying the money. Prosecution has charged the defendant with forging documents, using them and illegally obtaining Dh1.4 million. However, Dubai Court found the defendant innocent over lack of evidence.
The 31-year-old Saudi businessman testified that he was looking to buy a car rental company in Dubai, and the defendant convinced him to buy an office space in the Al Muraqqabat area of Dubai.
“He took me to a warehouse where 39 cars were parked. He told me it belonged to the car rental company and he had the keys to its office. He told me that he had a power of attorney to sell the office,” said the Saudi businessman on record.
The victim paid Dh1.1 million and handed over a car worth Dh300,000 to the defendant to sell it and take the amount. The defendant sold the car to a car dealer and pocketed the money. The defendant also gave a copy of a commercial licence for the rental company issued by Dubai Economy Department.
The verdict will be subject for appeal within 15 days.