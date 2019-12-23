The teenager, 14, identified as Mohammad Saeed Al Zaabi, noticed an Emirati man in his 30s moving suspiciously at night in his neigbourhood around two weeks ago. He immediately reported the man to the police on 999. The police had earlier received another criminal report. It turned out that the two cases were connected, so police acted on the tip off provided by the boy and managed to arrest the suspect, who has since been referred to Public Prosecution.