Dubai Court of First Instance found the three defendants not guilty

Dubai: Three students have been cleared of physically assaulting a man and causing him permanent disability after a heated row at a food truck stop in Khawaneej, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

The three Emirati defendants, aged between 21 and 22, were sitting in the food truck stop near their 25-year-old Emirati victim and his friends when insults were exchanged.

“We were talking when two of them started mocking and laughing at me,” said the victim. “An argument developed and they attacked me, hitting me on the head and kicking me in the stomach. They knocked me to the ground and my left arm was hurt,” he added.

The trio fled when the victim’s friends stepped in, then an ambulance arrived and took the victim to hospital.

An Emirati witness vouched for the victim’s version of events and a medical report confirmed the victim had broken his arm, resulting in 10 per cent permanent disability.

However, defence lawyer, Ruqaia Ali from Mohammad Al Baloushi Advocates, argued that the injury was caused by a traffic accident two years and not the fight. This resulted in the trio being cleared.