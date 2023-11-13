Sharjah: In a commendable act of civic responsibility, Sharjah Police honoured Emirati citizen Ahmed Youssef Abdullah for his instrumental role in assisting law enforcement in the arrest of suspects involved in a recent assault case.
Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, presented the accolade to Abdullah as a recognition of his commitment to societal well-being and security.
Abdullah’s proactive involvement led to the identification and apprehension of the assailants responsible for attacking another individual.
Sharjah Police, under the guidance of the General Command, extends appreciation to community members like Abdullah who actively contribute to law enforcement efforts.
Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Abdullah emphasized that such actions are the civic duty of every resident and citizen, underscoring the collective responsibility to uphold the security of the homeland.