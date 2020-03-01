Defendants tied the victim, stole his money, before driving him out to deserted area

Dubai: A Dubai cleaner and salesman posed as policemen, kidnapped a worker and stole his money after threatening to put him in jail for working under a different sponsor, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The Pakistani defendants aged 23 and 28, stopped the 37-year-old Bangladeshi victim on September 2019, while he was standing outside a shop in the Naif area of Dubai, and told him that he is wanted for working with a different sponsor.

“One of them was wearing a Kandoura and showed me a card with a Dubai Police logo. They pushed me to the back seat and took my fingerprints using a device before informing me that I’m wanted at Al Muraqabbat police station,” said the victim in records.

They tied his hands, drove the vehicle away and searched his pockets, taking Dh5,000 and two mobile phones, before driving him to a deserted spot in Al Hemriya.

“They claimed that I would stay behind prison bars for six months before being deported.”

They cut his plastic ties asking him to step out of the vehicle and flee.

A woman, who was passing by in the area, helped him by calling Dubai Police.

Surveillance cameras in the are identified the defendant’s vehicle and they were arrested. The victim identified them in a suspects’ line-up.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with kidnapping, theft and posing as police.