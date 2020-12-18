Dubai: A Dubai worker was sentenced to three years in jail to be followed by deportation for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the girl’s 62-year-old father, who is originally from the Philippines, testified that in December of last year, he noticed his daughter return late and sit in front of her laptop for several hours. “I confronted her with my doubts and she told me that she was in love with a man, and that she had an affair with him,” the father said.
The father reported the incident to Bur Dubai Police station.
Dubai Police arrested a 27-year-old Pakistani worker who admitted to having an affair with the girl.
He claimed that he knew the girl through Instagram and met her on the rooftop of her building where he watched a pornographic video clip with her.
Dubai Public Prosecution said the defendant didn’t care about the girl’s age or family conditions. The defendant was charged with having an illicit affair with the girl.
The verdict will be subject for appeal within 15 days.