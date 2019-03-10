Dubai: The Best Police Practices Forum will be held in Dubai from March 17-20, it was announced on Sunday.

The forum will see experts in security from 16 countries discuss best practices in crime, traffic, security, cybercrime, artificial intelligence and the future of policing, amongst others, according to Major-General Dr Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence at Dubai Police