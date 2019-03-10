Dubai: The Best Police Practices Forum will be held in Dubai from March 17-20, it was announced on Sunday.
The forum will see experts in security from 16 countries discuss best practices in crime, traffic, security, cybercrime, artificial intelligence and the future of policing, amongst others, according to Major-General Dr Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Quality and Excellence at Dubai Police
“We want to find a common work mechanism and sign memorandums of understanding between participants to see their latest work in different police sectors,” he said. “We will have brainstorming sessions to get new ideas in areas like police stations in the future, using smart technology in the police work and tourism security,” he added.