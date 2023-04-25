Dubai: The Tourist Police Department of Dubai Police has successfully reunited a six-year-old Russian girl with her mother after she went missing on JBR Beach during the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.
Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, reported that they had received a call about the missing child at JBR Beach, who was accompanied by her mother before she lost track of her in the crowd.
“Our patrolling officers stationed at JBR Beach immediately formed a search team to locate the child, contacting the mother for the child’s clothes description and photograph. They managed to find the girl within 30 minutes,” he confirmed. Al Jallaf said the Tourist Police Department, under the guidance of Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, is committed to handle such situations.
“We ensure the safety of tourists and beachgoers by dispatching our officers to Mamzar Beach, Jebel Ali beaches and other beaches,” he noted.
Al Jallaf said the department also works in collaboration with strategic partners, including Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Holding.
“We intensify our efforts during official holidays, national and religious events due to the increased number of beachgoers in Dubai. This requires the formation of working groups and emergency plans, in addition to awareness and educational efforts regarding safety procedures and requirements on the beaches,” he said.
Captain Al Muhairi said the department presented gifts to beachgoers in collaboration with the Dubai Police Happiness and Positivity Council as part of the Eid celebrations.
They organised demonstrations of Tourist Security Patrols on the beach and equestrian displays at Kite Beach with the Mounted Police Station.
Al Muhairi noted that community members could report any emergency by calling 999 or the 901 call centre for non-emergency cases, in addition to the Tourist Police service available on the Dubai Police smart app or by emailing touristpolice@dubaipolice.gov.ae.