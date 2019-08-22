Two quad bikes with a trailer have been stolen from a villa in JVT. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two quad bikes and a trailer have reportedly been stolen from a villa in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) causing shock waves in the freehold gated community nestled between Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The daring theft occurred in JVT’s District 7 on the intervening nights of August 18 and 19.

Briton David Prowting who owned the vehicles said one of the quad bikes was a blue 2015 model Raptor 700R Yamaha with Sparks exhaust system while the other one was 2005 model Suzuki LTZ with black top and Monster stickers.

The vehicles are estimated to be worth Dh65,000.

“I am aghast as the quad bikes were in my garage and padlocked to a trailer with wheel lock,” Prowting told Gulf News on Thursday morning.

“I approached the security hoping to get a CCTV footage of the theft. As it turns out they had nothing,” said Prowting who had since lodged a police complaint.

Last week, two cars including an SUV were stolen from a villa in Jebel Ali Village while their owners were out on vacation.