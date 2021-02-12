Dubai: The Dubai Police have successfully seized a total of 1,034kg illegal drugs, arrested 1,044 suspects and uncovered 728 drug-related cases in the last four months of 2020, the authorities announced on Friday.
Dubai Police also blocked 16 websites that promoted drugs and provided international anti-narcotics agencies with 68 security tips that led to the seizure of 3.512 tons of illegal drugs and narcotic pills as well as arrest of 34 suspects.
The figures were revealed during an appraisal meeting chaired by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Dubai Police Assistant Commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation, who praised the efforts exerted by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police in combating drugs locally and internationally.
Working tirelessly
Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police, said: “We are working tirelessly in cooperation with other sectors from within and outside the Dubai Police to address this serious issue and arrest drug traffickers and promoters and preserve our society and the youth.”
“We spare no effort in fighting drugs internationally as well because the drug issue is a thorny cross-border issue that requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate it,” he added.