Dubai: In a major breakthrough, Dubai Police have arrested an international gang of four men from latin America in connection with several robberies in Dubai.
Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the Criminal and Investigations Department,said in a press coinference in Dubai today that the four men from Latin America were arrested for robbing several villas and a bank customer in Dubai.
The gang specialised in thefts at residential villas and targeted homes when the owners either outside the country or outside the their home for sometime.
Having expanded their net to bank customers, they were caught red-handed while robbing Dh60,000 from a man who was withdrwish cash from an ATM.
The police recovered some of the stolen items, including cash, jewellery and valuable items estimated at more than Dh2 million.
Dubai Police called on owners of villas and houses wishing to travel outside the country to register for the free service "Home Security" programme and not to carry large sums of money or valuable jewellery without guards or the presence of people accompanying them.