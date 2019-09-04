Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai police arrested a man who blackmailed ten children with their private pictures through Fortnite online game, an official said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf Director of Criminal Investigation department in Dubai Police said that a mother reported the incident to Dubai Police when her son told her about the defendant asking him to send his private pictures via chatting room in Fortnite.

“The 25-year-old college student was luring the children with increasing amount on their wallets and points in the game to get their private pictures. We arrested him and found about 200 pictures of ten children which he was planning to use them in blackmail scam,” Brig Al Jallaf said.